59,640 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,640 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after buying an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

