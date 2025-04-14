5,929 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $494.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.18 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

