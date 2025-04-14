56,847 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $54.44 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

