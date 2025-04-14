5,373 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 466,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,838,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

