35,884 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $98.92 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -989.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

