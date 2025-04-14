34,123 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

CGUS stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

