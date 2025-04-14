25,902 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. EQT comprises about 0.7% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in EQT by 136.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in EQT by 69.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

EQT Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $49.66 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.