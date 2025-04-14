208,880 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,162,000. Cintas comprises 0.6% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.05% of Cintas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cintas by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,312,000 after buying an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.6 %

CTAS opened at $206.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.