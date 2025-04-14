204,834 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,933,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.08% of Lennar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Lennar by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

