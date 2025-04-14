19,813 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

