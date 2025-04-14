180,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. Confluent makes up about 1.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Confluent by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,419.76. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

