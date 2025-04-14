179,166 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. VanEck Green Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rossby Financial LCC owned 4.54% of VanEck Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

