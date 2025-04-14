17,440 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,383,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 309,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 245,441 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $86.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

