125,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Tribune Investment Group LP

Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 5.5% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $77.68 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

