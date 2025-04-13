Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

