Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.23. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 143,532 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
