XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Shares Down 45.7% – Here’s Why

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 45.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,583,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 1,610,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
XChange TEC.INC Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
About XChange TEC.INC
XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XChange TEC.INC
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.