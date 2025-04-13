Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.8 %

WIX stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

View Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.