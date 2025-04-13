WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 483,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 158,559 shares.The stock last traded at $74.57 and had previously closed at $73.34.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

