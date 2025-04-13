Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $60.39. 12,793,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 17,565,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

