Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,468 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %

CFR stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

