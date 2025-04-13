Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.24 Million Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.05% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of REM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

