Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of LKQ worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $298,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

