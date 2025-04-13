WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.34% of Graham worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHM. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Graham by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GHM opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.