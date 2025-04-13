WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

