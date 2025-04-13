WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

