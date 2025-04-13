WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

