WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.