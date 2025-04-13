WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $3,645,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

