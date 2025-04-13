WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Precision Optics worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Optics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Optics Stock Up 0.5 %

Precision Optics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

