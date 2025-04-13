WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.