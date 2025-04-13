WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

