Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Warby Parker worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warby Parker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,206.97. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

