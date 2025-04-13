W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,568 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $98,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

