Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

