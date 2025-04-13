Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $14,130,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

