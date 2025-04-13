Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $378,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

