Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

