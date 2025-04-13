Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 172,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,759,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

