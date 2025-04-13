Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.7% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

