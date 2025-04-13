Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Decreased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VOT opened at $233.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average is $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

