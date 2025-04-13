Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.