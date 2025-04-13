Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $216.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $194.38 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

