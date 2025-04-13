Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Sells 34,197 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,197 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 2.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,771,000 after acquiring an additional 113,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,201,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 553,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,602,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet



Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

