US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,611,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

