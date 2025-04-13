University of Wisconsin Foundation Purchases 193,225 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

University of Wisconsin Foundation raised its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. 89bio comprises 5.2% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. University of Wisconsin Foundation owned about 0.86% of 89bio worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

