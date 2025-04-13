Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Universal Health Services worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

