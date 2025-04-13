Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.8 %

UHS stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

