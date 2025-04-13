United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $581.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.61.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.14.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

