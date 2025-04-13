United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,927 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of United Airlines worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.01.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

